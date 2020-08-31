The Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board will hold an upcoming public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5:15 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually.
Anyone wishing to participate in the meeting can call Patricia McConaughy at (564) 397-7826 for more information.
The board includes members of public, private and volunteer agencies, representatives of local jurisdictions, citizens knowledgeable about services to persons with developmental disabilities and someone who receives services for developmental disabilities. The group then makes recommendations to the Clark County Council. More information about the board can be found online at clark.wa.gov/community-services/developmental-disabilities-advisory-board.
