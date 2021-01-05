On Tuesday, crews with Clark County Public Works closed a 3.7-mile portion of Pacific Highway between Woodland and La Center. The closure of the road will allow crews to make repairs to the roadway which was damaged after heavy rains caused a mudslide.
The highway will remain closed between Northwest Bratton Road in Woodland and Northwest Bolan Street in La Center. Drivers should take alternate routes during the closure as no through traffic will be allowed.
The road will remain closed until crews are able to replace a culvert that failed just north of the intersection of Pacific Highway and Northwest Griffin Road in Woodland. According to a news release, the repair work should take about two weeks but is weather dependent.
