The Clark County Public Works Parks and Lands Division is updating the Parks and Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan. Public Works is seeking community input to help direct future priorities for the Clark County parks system.
The PROS plan provides direction for the future priorities of the Clark County park system including parks, trails, natural areas, sports fields and more. An update of the PROS Plan is required every six years to maintain eligibility for state and federal grants and is a requirement of the state Growth Management Act.
“Our community is growing fast,” Parks and Lands Division Manager Galina Burley said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for community members to offer input and help steer the direction of future park investments.”
Clark County staff will work with consultant Conservation Technix, Inc., to consider staff, Parks Advisory Board and public input while working to complete the comprehensive plan. Once complete, the plan will go to the Clark County Council for approval. It is expected to go before council in 2021.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/YXQKNK5, and will be available in English, Spanish and Russian. For more information on the PROS plan, please visit: clark.wa.gov/public-works/comprehensive-parks-plan.
