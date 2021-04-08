Firefighters from Clark County Fire District 6 saved a cat and several kittens on Wednesday after the second floor of a house caught fire in Felida.
The fire, reported on Northwest 34th Avenue, started at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, stated a news release.
Initial reports indicate the homeowner noticed there was a fire on the second floor of the two story home. The person called 911 and crews arrived in four engines, assisted by a truck from Vancouver Fire.
The fire was knocked down in 12 minutes, stated the release. Afterwards, crews found two cats and a litter of kittens. Firefighters started CPR and although not all of the animals survived, they were able to save one of the cats and an unspecified number of kittens.
The Red Cross is organizing lodging for two adults and several felines, stated the news release.
The cause and damage estimate is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.