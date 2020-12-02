Annual parking passes for four of the biggest and most popular parks in the county are on sale now.
2021 passes cost $30 and will be valid at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park, Lewisville Regional Park, Salmon Creek Regional Park/Klineline Pond and Vancouver Lake Regional Park. Passes can be purchased online at clark.wa.gov/public-works/parking-fees.
In past years, parking passes have been on sale at three locations throughout the county. This year, however, passes will only be sold online though the winter due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual passes can also be purchased at the four parks when fee booths are staffed.
Daily parking fees are $2 for motorcycles, $3 for vehicles, $6 for vehicles with trailers and $8 for buses or motorhomes. Parking passes are valid from the date of purchase through the end of 2021. Passes are nonrefundable and cannot be transferred. Those who lose their parking pass must provide valid identification and proof of purchase and pay $10 for a replacement pass. A replacement pass should be obtained at the original purchase site.
Under Clark County Code, parking a vehicle without paying the required daily fee or displaying a valid parking pass could result in a $40 fine.
