Earlier this month, the Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation raised more than $100,000 during the annual Salmon Creek Cars Auction. The five-day online fundraiser raised money to support the expansion of cancer services at the hospital.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of our donors,” Executive Director of the Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation J. Michael Shultz said in a news release. “The event was virtual this year but the support from our community in Vancouver and Southwest Washington was inspiring.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the creation of a “comprehensive cancer center” on the first floor of Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. According to the release, the center will include genetic counseling, comprehensive screening and a holistic therapy room to be used for yoga, Pilaties, support groups for cancer patients and other needs.
“We are grateful for your continued support of Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and our expanding cancer program during these unprecedented times,” President Jon Hersen said.
