The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington (CFSWW) recently opened online applications for its 2021 scholarship cycle. In 2020, the foundation had a record year of awards and provided $766,379 to aspiring students in the area.
The local charitable foundation manages 66 scholarship funds established by donors, organizations and businesses from across the region. Collectively, the funds support students at various levels of education and within specific fields of study, such as the arts or engineering. Deadlines for the 2021 applications vary by scholarship with most closing on March 31, 2021. Students interested in learning more or applying for a scholarship award can visit cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships.
Deanna Green, the scholarship manager and program associate for CFSWW, encourages students and families to apply as soon as possible. 2020 is the third consecutive record-setting year for the foundation.
According to a news release, in 2020, the average CFSWW scholarship award was $2,402. A total of 319 awards were distributed to a diverse group of students, which included high school seniors, undergraduates, graduates and other students, such as those attending technical and K-12 private schools. More than a third (112 awards) are supporting students attending college at southwest Washington institutions (Clark College, Lower Columbia College and WSU Vancouver).
