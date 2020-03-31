A Clark County Fire District 10 engine ended up on its top in a small creek Monday morning after the narrow, private road leading to the location of a call gave way.
Fire District 10 crews were initially dispatched to a medical call shortly before 8:30 a.m. March 30 on Northeast 405th Street in North Clark County when one of the responding fire engines fell off the roadway. The private, one-way road was particularly narrow, FD10 Assistant Chief Gordon Brooks explained, and some of the roadway’s support gave way, dropping the engine off a 10-to-12-foot embankment above a nearby creek.
The driver of the engine was transported by FD10 personnel for evaluation at a hospital and was later released uninjured, Brooks said. He said the accident did not affect response on the initial call, explaining the engine that fell was part of backup. That patient was evaluated but remained at home following evaluation.
After the engine fell booms were placed downstream to prevent spread of any chemicals from the truck into the stream, Brooks said. Tow trucks responded to lift the engine out of the water.
Brooks said the department was waiting to hear back from an insurance adjuster on the damage to the vehicle. Given the engine’s age Brooks suspected the vehicle would be determined a total loss based on significant damage to the cab, adding a neighboring agency had purchased a vehicle of a similar age for around $560,000.
In the meantime Brooks said the district had a reserve engine that was in service, adding that FD10 had been looking at an additional apparatus prior to the accident.
“Lucky our apparatus operator was not injured, and frankly, that’s because he was wearing his seatbelt,” Brooks remarked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.