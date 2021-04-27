Detectives from the Washington State Patrol are looking for additional witnesses of a fatal collision on Saturday in Cowlitz County that killed three people.
WSP responded to the scene on northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 45 at 7:50 a.m. on April 24.
The initial investigation, according to WSP, shows a tow truck driver was loading a vehicle onto his truck when a blue 2011 BMW 3-Series car driven by Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, struck the the rear of the vehicle and the tow truck.
Richard H. Stoker, 55, of Battle Ground, Karen C. Stoker, 54, of Battle Ground, and Arthur E. Anderson, 63, of Longview, all died at the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
An earlier report from the WSP stated Ireland is expected to be charged with three counts of vehicular homicide following the crash. The state patrol reported drugs or alcohol are believe to have been a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information on the collision, or the events leading up to it, are asked to contact Detective Evan Clark at evan.clark@wsp.wa.gov or call (360) 688-3408.
