On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) announced that she has helped Southwest Washington residents save or return over $1 million through casework services since January 2020.
According to a news release, Herrera Beutler has helped more than 800 residents obtain more than they have earned or benefits owed to them by the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Washington and Oregon unemployment agencies and other federal agencies.
Serving, protecting, and advocating for Southwest Washington residents is a huge part of my job,” Herrera Beutler said in the release. “Whether that’s helping a veteran who’s been given the run-around by the VA, or a senior citizen who hasn’t received their Social Security check, to now ensuring folks receive their unemployment benefits or economic impact payments during this COVID-crisis – I’m here to assist.”
“I’m encouraged we’ve saved more than one million dollars for residents so far this year, especially while folks are struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID pandemic. For anyone needing assistance during this time, please do not hesitate to reach out to me and my office – I’m here to serve you.”
— The Reflector
