A 25-year-old is facing vehicular homicide and hit and run charges after being behind the wheel of a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled down an embankment and landed on southbound Interstate 5 in Ridgefield at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Two passengers — 31-year-old Aristeo Alejopablo and 43-year-old Margarito Alejopablo — died in the crash. A third passenger, Josue B. Gonzalez, 23, was injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest.
The driver was identified as Luis A. Perezsalinas, who was also hospitalized following the crash.
According to the state patrol, their vehicle was eastbound on South 11th Street in Ridgefield. As the vehicle — a 2011 Ford Fusion — approached the intersection with South Timm Road, the driver failed to stop for the stop sign, traveled down an embankment and came to rest on its top in lanes one and two of southbound Interstate 5.
Perezsalinas will face charges because drugs or alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash, according to the state patrol, which didn’t report where the driver and passengers were from.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 2:22 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.