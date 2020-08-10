Woodland is the latest local city to consider publicly denouncing systemic racism in its community, though both residents and city councilors aren’t sure whether or not it’s the city’s role to make such a statement, if that kind of racism even exists in the community at all.
Woodland City Council contemplated whether or not to approve a resolution against systemic racism during their Aug. 3 meeting, ultimately deciding to “table” the item while approving another resolution supporting police’s activity against “organized violence.”
The resolution regarding systemic racism points to recent deaths of Black individuals who were killed by police across the country as a reason to address the issue, asking city council to work toward “deliberate and intentional” efforts to combat it locally.
The resolution was brought forth by resident Randall Olson, who said it would involve the city taking a proactive stance.
“This resolution represents an opportunity to listen to members of our community who are not often heard,” Olson said, adding the direction laid out in it would allow for community-building
Olson, who said he moved to the city about a year ago, said over the past months he experienced residents “who were warm, and welcoming, and caring, and inclusive to their neighbors,” adding he felt the resolution was reflective of what he had seen.
Resident Heidi Kleser spoke in support of the systemic racism resolution, saying it was a chance to build relationships with members of the community who did not have the “majority experience” of those in the community.
The resolution received pushback from the public, with a number of individuals testifying against it. Resident Cliff Wilson called systemic racism a “buzzword” and said that if it truly existed in local laws it would be in violation of U.S. Constitutional amendments and acts of Congress.
“This closest thing this (systemic racism) would have been would be Jim Crow laws,” Wilson said, adding those laws were abolished in the 1960s.
“There currently is no legal code or statute that gives a functional description of systemic racism,” Wilson said. “Therefore, systemic racism does not actually exist.”
Wilson went on to say that the admission of systemic racism in the resolution “is a fascist attempt to usurp a widely-held U.S. principle of innocent until proven guilty.”
“(The resolution) is nothing more than a baseless accusation and a manipulative, gaslighting attempt to demand that the city council prostrate itself by enacting additional policy,” Wilson said.
Others testified against the systemic racism resolution and put their support behind another titled “Acknowledging the Strength, Resilience and Community Cooperation in the Woodland Community,” which took aim at “organized violence” which it stated was “a daily occurrence” nationwide. That resolution proclaimed support for Woodland police “to enforce and defend national, state and local laws, ensure citizens’ rights and keep the peace, while opposing, prohibiting and/or enforcing any and all laws restricting and/or eliminating any manifestation of planned, threatened or actual violence and hatred towards any group or individual within our city, thus promoting strength, resiliency, a sense of security and community cooperation in the Woodland community.”
Those in support of that resolution and against the systemic racism one included Benno Dobbe, local business owner and Dutch immigrant, who said he had not experienced such racism during his time in Woodland.
“If there would be systemic racism, then I would admit to it,” Dobbe remarked.
One resident, Timothy Welch asked “what instigated this” when it came to the two resolutions, asking if approving either was necessary.
“Are we fixing something that’s broken?” Welch asked. “I don’t think we are. We’re making a problem.”
Councilor DeeAnna Holland tended to agree with Welch’s sentiment, saying the resolutions were appropriating issues in Seattle and Portland and giving the appearance they were occurring in Woodland.
“I totally get that people are passionate about what’s happening in other places, but as far as Woodland goes, I totally get why people here take that as almost offensive,” Holland said.
Though he agreed that “racism has no place in modern society,” Councilor Dave Plaza said he had “numerous concerns” about the intent of the systemic racism resolution. He said it dealt more with feelings and not anything council, as the city’s legislative body, had responsibility to ensure.
“I have never had anyone tell me that Woodland is not a safe and welcome community, or request that city government encroach on people’s private lives so they can feel safe and welcome,” Plaza said.
Plaza also took issue with deaths of Black individuals killed by police cited in the resolution, saying that factors outside race accounted for why George Floyd, Manuel Ellis and Breonna Taylor were dead. He said that because the examples were all police-related the resolution was “more of a thinly-veiled accusation against law enforcement than an actual plea to address racism.”
“The theory that police are systematically targeting Black Americans is not only untrue, but it’s ridiculous,” Plaza remarked, adding cases of Black deaths by police where officers were attacked first or were eventually arrested.
Plaza also took shots at the resolution’s author, questioning why Olson, a white man, would be bringing up the issue.
“I think that if there was a large racism problem in our community, one of the people who was directly affected would have taken the initiative and addressed it,” Plaza said.
The resolution supporting police passed council unanimously, as did a motion to table the approval of the systemic racism ordinance.
