For every election, the Clark County Auditor’s Office provides a voters guide online with information about candidates and ballot measures to ensure voters can make informed decisions when voting. The guide includes candidate statements and photographs as well as local ballot measures with supporting and opposing statements written by citizens.
According to a news release, a legislative body placing a measure on the ballot can appoint a committee to write a supporting statement and another committee to write an opposing statement. However, the Elections Office often receives only a supporting argument for a local ballot measure. If the group cannot identify anyone to oppose the ballot measure, no opposing statement is written or submitted.
If the Elections Office does not receive a supporting or opposing statement for a local ballot measure, the staff attempts to identify citizens interested in authoring such a statement. For the February 2021 special election, the Elections Office, as the filing officer, has received three propositions: a ballot proposition from the Battle Ground Public Schools for a replacement of expiring educational programs and operations levy; and two propositions from Camas School District for a replacement educational programs and operations levy and a replacement capital levy for educational technology, health and safety improvements.
The Camas School District was not able to identify anyone to write statements against their measures. To review the complete text of the resolutions, ballot language and other resolutions for the February special election ballot, visit clarkvotes.org and follow the link to Feb. 9, 2021, Special Election Information located near the top of the page.
Any registered voter of the Camas School District interested in writing an opposing statement is asked to contact Cathie Garber of the Clark County Elections Department at (564) 397-2345. Please call soon; the deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
“The public is best served by providing information which presents a fair and balanced debate on the merits of local measures submitted for a vote,” Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said in the news release. “We urge anyone interested to help us get their opposing statements to these local measures into the online voters’ guide."
