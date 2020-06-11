A 15-year-old Battle Ground teen died after the truck she was driving veered off a logging road and down a steep hillside, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported June 10.
Lacey Carol-Lynn Hall died in a crash June 5 about 6 miles east of Woodland, according o the sheriff’s office. At about 11 p.m. that night, sheriff’s office deputies alongside Woodland police officers and Cowlitz Fire District 1 responded to the 700 block of Davis Peak Road for a single-vehicle accident.
The vehicle, a 1996 Toyota truck, went over an embankment and came to rest on the hillside about 500 feet below the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office. Hall and a 16-year-old passenger were following Kyle Bushnell, 20, of Vancouver,. Hall’s passenger said Hall was following toward town as she was unfamiliar with the area, the crash report stated.
The passenger told the sheriff’s office in an interview the next day that Hall had told her she was going to pull over as dust from Bushnell’s vehicle driving on the logging road was covering Hall’s windshield, with the passenger telling Hall to slow down, which she said Hall did.
Bushnell said the vehicles were traveling between 25 and 30 miles per hour on the road, according to the crash report. He said he witnessed Hall’s vehicle’s headlights veer left then go over the embankment.
Hall’s passenger believed she was unconscious for a time after the vehicle went over the embankment, the crash report stated, with the passenger finding Hall unresponsive when she awoke. Hall was wearing her seat belt, according to a sheriff’s office release.
Cowlitz Fire District 1 crews arrived at the truck and determined Hall was deceased, the release stated. Hall’s passenger was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Hall’s parents were notified and assisted by the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy, the sheriff’s office release stated.
