Fires in a chicken coop can be a real and frightening possibility which can cause damage to animals and property.
According to a news release, in recent weeks, there have been multiple fires in various structures in Clark County caused by heat lamps used by some residents to keep livestock or pets warm during chilly spring nights.
“Many fires can be prevented by using common safety measures and knowing the risks of equipment that can be hazardous when used incorrectly,” Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young said in a news release.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends these key safety tips:
• Make sure heat lamps are properly secured. Relying on the spring clamp alone is not adequate to prevent the lamp from dislodging.
• Place space heaters on a sturdy surface so they cannot be knocked over.
• Keep heat lamps and space heaters away from anything that can burn.
• Brush cobwebs and dust from light fixtures and outlets on a regular basis.
• Use light bulbs with covers that will protect them from dirt.
• Choose electrical equipment manufactured for agricultural or commercial purposes and don’t use extension cords in coops.
