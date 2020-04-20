A Woodland man faces multiple charges of drive-by shooting and assault in an alleged shooting in Minnehaha April 10.
Austin Meehan, 20, of Woodland, had his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court April 13. He and one other suspect, Yana Cook, 22, of Vancouver, face charges of drive-by shooting a first-degree assault. Cook also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and Meehaan faces a charge of driving with a suspended license, according to Clark County Jail records.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Meehan’s arrest, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Northeast 41st Street at about 9:45 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Witnesses saw two cars speeding off after several shots were reportedly fired in rapid succession, with the suspect vehicle in the shooting described as a red van, and witnesses identifying its driver as Meehan.
Following a pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed, with Meehan and the second suspect, Cook, fleeing on foot, according to the affidavit. Later, both suspects were located a few blocks away with two other individuals.
A witness said Cook picked up Meehan at his residence earlier that day, meeting up with individuals at a gas station on Northeast St. Johns Road, the affidavit stated. According to one of the individuals, Cook said “he had personal business to do” before Meehan got in the vehicle and the two left.
Video surveillance at the residence allegedly shot showed the suspect vehicle driving past the house once, then again, firing shots the second time, according to the affidavit.
One of the witnesses who was with Meehan and Cook when contacted after the shooting said when he and the others met up with Cook “he had smelled like gunpowder,” according to the affidavit. When witnesses met with Meehan he allegedly said he and Cook had “heated up the neighborhood” — he said they had gotten into an argument and “somebody started shooting,” the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the host of the party said she had received a text message from Cook’s girlfriend stating he had admitted to shooting at a house and running from police.
Meehan and the two others were initially contacted by law enforcement though they were ultimately released, according to the affidavit. The three were contacted again with Cook, who deputies noticed had mud on his pants and dirty shoes, which didn’t fit his story of walking to the area on pavement.
Meehan denied being involved in the incident, saying he was dropped off by his girlfriend at a house for a party, according to the affidavit. He said he had gone on a walk to the store before meeting up with Cook.
Bail for both Meehan and Cook was set at $50,000, according to court documents. Their arraignments are set for May 12.
