The Clark County Law Library announced this week that it has updated its self-help form kits for probate proceedings. The kits are part of a series that include instructions on various court filings. According to a news release, there are two kits for probate filings.
• Probate without will (intestate) — This kit includes forms and instructions to open and close with a simple solvent estate in Washington when the person who died did not have a will.
• Probate with will (testate) — The kit includes forms and instructions to open and close a simple solvent estate in Washington when the person who died had a will.
The kits do not cover administration of the estate or situations where an heir is a minor or incapacitated individual.
“The kits cost $30 which includes tax, we are selling them by mail while our office is closed,” said Law Librarian Maria Sosnowski. “Full cost is $42 including the kit, shipping and handling, credit card fee, and sales tax.”
– The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.