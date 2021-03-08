Rocksolid Community Teen Center in Brush Prairie is set to host its 20th Annual Lucky Shamrock Auction from March 11 to March 15, in a completely virtual format for the second year in a row.
The auction is the program's largest fundraiser of the year and will support the work of the after-school program, a release from the center stated. Online registration is currently open and free to everyone.
“We are excited to provide an online opportunity to share about our program and allow
anyone, anywhere to donate. We rely on the support of sponsors, community donors, and
individuals to keep our doors open serving the youth of our community. We hope those
who value our program will share with others making our online event a success.” Rocksolid Executive Director Marcy Sprecher said in a news release.
Silent auction bidding begins March 11 and continues through March 15. Sprecher and local business owner and philanthropist Russell Brent will host the live virtual show March 13 at 7 p.m., with a pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit rocksolid-teen.com for more information.
Those interested to participate may contact Rocksolid office administrator Jessica Rudisill for registration questions at jessica@rocksolid-teen.com. If supporters are unable to participate in the online event, financial donations may be made on the website rocksolid-teen.com.
