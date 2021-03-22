On Thursday, March 18, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, along with a bipartisan group of representatives, reintroduced the Jumpstart Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act that expands Pell Grant eligibility to qualifying short-term training programs, according to a news release. The bill is the companion to the legislation introduced by United States Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.
Herrera Beutler said the goal of the legislation was to create “a workforce that’s prepared to create a better future for themselves and their families,”
“As we look toward recovery from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to ensure folks have a clear path to secure good-paying jobs,” Herrera Beutler said in the release. “Pell Grants exist to help individuals develop the knowledge and skills to enter careers, so I’m pleased to help lead this solution to expand their eligibility to cover high-quality job training programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.