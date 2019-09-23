Clark County Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway lifted the ban on outdoor debris burning last week, citing an “abundance of rain” and cool temperatures as leading to the lift.
“It is very unusual for us to lift the annual burn ban before the end of September. But given the moisture levels of the wildfire fuels and the forecast for ongoing precipitation, it just makes sense,” Dunaway stated in a news release. He urged residents to remain vigilant when burning, keeping a permitted fire attended until it was completely extinguished and cold to the touch.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources has also lowered the fire danger rating to “low,” allowing for burning on DNR-regulated lands according to department rules, the release stated.
For more information, go to clark.wa.gov/community-development/outdoor-burning.
opment/outdoor-burning.
