Contractor crews with Clark County Public Works are set to reduce the number of lanes to one lane in each direction at the intersection of Highway 99 and Northeast 99th Street throughout the morning of Saturday, Jan. 30.
That morning, drivers can expect single-lane traffic and delays in all directions near the project location as the intersection will be controlled by flaggers.
According to a news release from the county, drivers should also anticipate single-lane closures during non-peak hours on southbound Highway 99 and westbound Northeast 99th Street during the week before the intersection lane reductions.
This work is being completed as a part of a project to widen and improve the northwest corner of the Highway 99 and Northeast 99th Street intersection.
