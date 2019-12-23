After more than three decades on the Educational School District (ESD) 112 Board of Directors, Marilyn Koenninger attended her final board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, where she was recognized for her service.
Appointed to the board of directors in July 1988, Koenninger is the longest serving board member in ESD 112 history. Because of her tenure, spanning more than 31 years, and her leadership and advocacy for affordable child care in Southwest Washington, Koenninger was presented with ESD 112’s Distinguished Service Award.
As a part of this award, Koenninger’s name will be permanently engraved on the ESD 112 flagpole in Vancouver.
“Marilyn has been a foundational leader for ESD 112,” Tim Merlino, ESD 112 superintendent, said in a news release. “Her common-sense approach and tireless advocacy have served us well and she will always be a special part of the legacy of this organization.”
During her time at ESD 112, Koenninger took part in formulating the agreement to begin the Southwest Washington Child Care Consortium which is now known as ESD 112 Early Care and Education. The program was established with a total of five child care programs and now has nearly 40 early learning programs.
