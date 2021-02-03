On Tuesday, Feb. 2, U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing concern over the appointment of Suzi Levine to Interim Assistant Secretary of the Employment and Training Administration within the United States Department of Labor, according to a release from Herrera Beutler’s office.
Before Levine’s appointment, she served as the head of the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD). Under her leadership, the ESD was defrauded of more than $600 million taxpayer dollars and thousands of Washingtonians went weeks without unemployment assistance during the state-imposed shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“Her mistakes that led to the largest fraud in Washington state history were matched by the poor service that defined her tenure,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to the President. “With thousands of our constituents affected by the ineffectiveness of Ms. Levine’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are deeply concerned that her appointment will have a negative impact on the millions of people who rely on the services of the Employment and Training Administration. We urge you to reconsider this appointment.”
