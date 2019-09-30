The Lewis River Rotary Club spends time conducting outreach efforts around the county. From handing out scholarships to high school students to area service projects, one of the local chapters of Rotary International is doing everything it can to “put service above self.”
The Lewis River Rotary Club has been working with the disaster relief organization ShelterBox for just about 10 years.
“The Clark County rep for ShelterBox came to our club and made a presentation,” said Mike Robinson, a member of the Lewis River Rotary Club and ShelterBox ambassador for North Clark County.
ShelterBox is an international nonprofit organization with the dictum “no family without shelter after disaster.”
The organization sends ShelterKits to communities affected by disasters around the globe. ShelterKits can include a large tent, water purification kits and general tools for survival in a disaster-stricken community.
“Our mission is warmth, shelter, dignity,” Robinson said, adding that once a person has a place to live, they can get their dignity back, an important aspect of surviving in a post-disaster world.
“We don’t just stop with the shelter,” Robinson said. “We give them the tools to rebuild their houses.”
Robinson said the exact contents of ShelterBoxes depend on the community receiving them. A community in the jungles of Africa might receive items such as mosquito nets while Syrian communities can expect warm clothing such as gloves, hats and heat pads for the harsh winter.
If a home is left without a roof, ShelterBox provides a tarp and the tools needed to build or repair the current roof. If an entire new home is needed, the box contains a tent.
Robinson had set up a “midi size” shelter tent outside of his house prior to talking to The Reflector. The midi tent is the smallest size of tents offered by ShelterBox. According to Robinson, it fits about eight to 10 people comfortably.
“They’re all high quality tents made in England,” said Robinson, noting that the larger tents contain walls, vestibules and separate rooms. “You can even cook in them … carefully.”
Robinson said two people could put together the midi tent in about 45 minutes. Once the tent is put up, it’s not designed to be moved as it is completely waterproof and can remain in place in winds of up to 100 miles per hour.
“This isn’t a backpacking tent,” he said. “It’s meant to be put up and stay up.”
Over his life, Robinson has spent time overseas working in poverty-stricken areas, and he said the mission of ShelterBox speaks to him personally.
“I understand poverty, I know what it’s like,” he said.
He said the Battle Ground Rotary Club has started to follow in the Lewis River Rotary’s footsteps and became a supporter of ShelterBox.
“I’m really proud that the two Rotary clubs in Battle Ground are ShelterBox supporters,” he said.
The ShelterBox International organization was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in both 2018 and 2019.
“ShelterBox is honored to learn of this nomination, which is a great acknowledgment that ShelterBox provides much more than material aid; we provide the foundation for recovery and the stability needed for peace, one family at a time,” Rotary Relations Manager of ShelterBox Bill Tobin said in a blog post. “This is the second year ShelterBox has been nominated. As Rotary International’s official project partner for disaster relief, this nomination is an example of supporting Rotary’s Area of Focus on promoting peace.”
To learn more about ShelterBox, visit shelterbox.org. Information about the Lewis River Rotary Club can be found at lewisriverrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.