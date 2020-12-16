Clark County Sheriff’s Office: Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 10100 block of Northeast 50th Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the man — who was identified as Robert J. Gonzales, 40 — called 911 to report the collision. She remained at the scene and was not cited, as it was determined Gonzales, who is homeless, was walking in the northbound lane when he was struck by the Kia hatchback. He was not in a crosswalk, and there are no streetlights on the section of roadway. He was not wearing reflective clothing. There’s a paved sidewalk on the east side of the road the man could have used, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gonzales was lying in the roadway with obvious injuries when deputies arrived.
The 19-year-old driver from Vancouver showed no signs of intoxication and cooperated with investigators.
The condition of Gonzales, who was transported to a hospital, is unknown at this time. The case is under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
