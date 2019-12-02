Woodland Public Schools is looking for an interim school board member for District 5 following Steven Madsen’s Nov. 13 resignation. The interim member will serve on the board from Feb. 10 until the general election in November 2021.
Applicants for the position must be citizens of the United States and the state of Washington as well as a registered voter of Director District 5. District 5 encompasses a large geographic area in the easternmost portion of the Woodland School District. Its western boundary line follows the powerlines between Little Kalama Road and Fredrickson Road to the top of Davis Peak, then follows Little Kalama River Road to the northern border of the school district. Applications will be accepted at the Woodland Public Schools’ District Office until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Final candidates will be interviewed with the board on Monday, Jan. 27.
“Serving on the school board offers the unique opportunity to help shape the futures of our community’s children by providing direction to the future of our community’s schools,” Superintendent Michael Green said in a news release.“We encourage interested, qualified citizens to apply and be considered for this rewarding volunteer role.”
More information, including the board member application packet, detailed maps of the boundaries of Director District 5, and other information about the school board, is available on the district's website at woodlandschools.org/school-board-superin
tendent and from the district office at (360) 841-2700.
– The Reflector
