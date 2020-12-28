A Battle Ground man received a sentence of 33 months in prison in connection of a number of incidents of exposing himself in Clark County.
On Dec. 22, Ethan Richter, 21, was sentenced for three counts of indecent exposure and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court documents. After initially pleading not guilty to the charges when arrested in October, Richter changed his plea and was sentenced for incidents in both Battle Ground and at the Vancouver Mall over several months this year.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Richter’s arrest, on Sept. 24 a Battle Ground police officer responded to the 1300 block of Northwest 12th Avenue on a report of a man masturbating at the location the prior day. The officer learned a minor was washing windows at a church when the man approached the minor “and was clearly masturbating.” After communicating with the minor, the minor went into the church, and then the man, later identified as Richter, walked away.
Richter was identified through surveillance video from the church by multiple Battle Ground Police Department officers, the affidavit stated.
The incident wasn’t the first that Richter had been linked to in Clark County. The affidavit stated that BGPD was contacted by Vancouver police, learning that there were at least two similar incidents at the Vancouver Mall, backed up by surveillance and personal phone pictures of the subject, the affidavit stated. Previous sexual assault convictions for Richter and similar appearance descriptions led to the connection of the crimes.
On Oct. 4, Richter was arrested on an unrelated warrant, with Richter declining an interview, the affidavit stated. A search warrant was served on his and his father’s address based on existing evidence. The searches turned up clothing that matched visual evidence from the Battle Ground and Vancouver Mall incidents.
Richter’s alleged incidents date back to April, according to the affidavit, all while wearing clothing identified as looking like Richter’s.
On April 14, a BGPD officer responded in the 1500 block of Northwest 16th Avenue for a male subject masturbating in the parking lot. Four months later on Aug. 14 at the Vancouver Mall, Macy’s loss prevention identified a male subject exposing himself.
Three days later at Macy’s, again a female reported a male trying to burn a security device off of merchandise. When noticed, the male exposed himself.
A month later on Sept. 21, a BGPD officer was dispatched and observed a male masturbating at Word of Grace Bible Church.
On Oct. 1 Vancouver police responded to Macy’s for an attempted theft and malicious mischief, with photos showing the suspect wearing similar items as in the previous incidents.
Three days later Richter was arrested by BGPD after a foot pursuit when Richter ran from his grandfather’s residence.
Along with the prison sentence Richter is also required to register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to court documents.
