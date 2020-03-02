Nominations are now open for individuals and businesses to be honored by the Ridgefield Lions Club as part of a new set of community awards.
The club announced late last month it was sponsoring new awards for a number of categories: Citizen of the Year, Business or Businessperson of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Student of the Year and Senior Royalty. Nominations will be narrowed to three finalists in each category, with official announcement planned at an awards dinner at ilani May 20.
Nominations opened March 1 with forms available at Ridgefield City Hall, the Ridgefield Community Library and online at ridgefieldlions.org, the announcement stated. Nominations close April 15.
Tickets for the awards dinner are $55 each and are available at ridgefieldlions.org. The deadline to order tickets is May 15.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.