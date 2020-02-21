Three dogs and two cats die in Salmon Creek house fire

Three dogs and two cats died in a house fire in Salmon Creek Friday morning, according to Clark County Fire District 6.
Firefighters battled the fully involved house fire this morning on Northeast 127th Street in the Salmon Creek neighborhood.
“By the time smoke cleared they found the bodies of three dogs and two cats,” according to a press release.
No one was home when the fire broke out.
The smoke attracted the attention of off-duty District 6 firefighter Ashley Mitchum, who lives in the area and was first to report the blaze at 8:38 a.m. All of District 6's fire engines were dispatched, along with several engines from Vancouver Fire.
The fire was under control at 9:14 a.m. and the homeowners were called. There are two adults and one child who live at the residence, and Red Cross was contacted to offer lodging and assistance.
The cause and damage estimate of the fire will be investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal's office.
Videos of the blaze can be seen at https://youtu.be/t6vAcuIgIpM, https://youtu.be/vf0ZXZesIJ0 and https://youtu.be/0F9erQPd5jE.
— The Reflector
