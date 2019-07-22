Though about a month ago those organizing the 2019 Harvest Days event in Battle Ground weren’t too sure that even a cruise would happen this year, the past weekend’s events proved that even with a change in who puts on the event, the city’s biggest celebration didn’t disappear when the chamber of commerce did.
Beginning Friday, attendees had the chance to see classic cars cruise down Main Street, play games at a carnival, watch the annual parade on Saturday and enjoy a host of entertainment through to the evening. Some of the logistics changed and the enjoyable burnout pit wasn’t part of the sanctioned events, but a recently-formed Harvest Days committee still managed to put on an event reminiscent of past years’ outings.
The recently-formed committee has filled in for the Battle Ground Chamber of Commerce, which folded into the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce last year. Following a 2018 event that saw the absence of a carnival, this year had that offering return among others such as the cruise, now known as “Cruzzin BG.”
Kendra Laratta, owner of print shop Ink Ability and one of the chief committee members for Harvest Days, felt that considering all the challenges, the event’s 2019 iteration was a success. As of Monday morning she said she wasn’t aware of any major issues, adding that there are already ideas for what will happen next year.
Laratta said the committee would be meeting next month to begin the process again. Though there were no details set in stone she mentioned potential expansion of offerings into Thursday, bringing the weekend festivities to a full four days.
“Just in general the community really came out in support of the events and supported us in our effort,” Laratta said. “It was such a heartwarming feeling to see so many people out there having a good time.”
“For our first effort I think we did pretty well,” Laratta remarked. “I’m already excited for next year.”
The weekend’s events were capped off by The Extreme Tour, a traveling group of musical acts also featuring a skateboard, BMX and scooter competition designed as much as an outreach endeavor as an entertainment event.
