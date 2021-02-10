Five bipartisan bills introduced by state Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, to help increase job growth in Washington received a public hearing Monday, Feb. 8. According to a news release, the bills are aimed at making occupational licencing easier for individuals.
"I'm excited to bring these important bills to the table this session. This is a bipartisan effort to give our citizens the ability to pursue their chosen careers and move forward in society and life," Vick said in the release. "We need to remove the obstacles the state has put in place when it comes to occupational licensing."
Vick is sponsoring House Bills 1399, 1400, 1401, 1402 and 1403. Rep. Steve Kirby, D-Tacoma, who chairs the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee (CPBC), is co-sponsoring each of these bills.
"This legislation is designed to help all Washingtonians, regardless of their political beliefs," Vick said. "I'm proud to have worked closely with Chair Kirby to come up with these sensible solutions that would simplify the occupational licensing process in our state."
Vick is the lead Republican on the CPBC and said the bills would increase job growth in Washington.
"The state already has more than two-dozen regulatory agencies, and each year these agencies add hundreds, or even thousands, of new rules, policies, and penalties," Vick said. "This kind of regulation slows job growth.”
"I've heard from numerous constituents who have faced too many obstacles trying to get licensed in Washington. It's time for state agencies to reset their priorities to help our friends and neighbors get to work," Vick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.