Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young has extended a temporary burn ban that went into effect earlier this month to 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, according to a news release.
Clark County joined the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Cowlitz, Skamania, Pacific, Lewis and Wahkiakum counties in extending the ban.
Young is also rescinding all burning permits issued prior to the ban. Permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted. The restrictions do not apply to federally managed lands.
The ban applies to outdoor debris burning.
Recreational campfires on forest lands are allowed only in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as commercial campgrounds and local, county and state parks. On private land, recreational fires are permitted when built according to the following regulations:
- Recreational fires must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.
- Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
- Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.
- Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
- Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
- Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.