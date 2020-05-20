The Port of Woodland recently announced that its latest audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) came back clean.
According to the SAO, “in the areas we audited, Port operations complied with applicable requirements and provided adequate safeguards of public resources,” the office stated in its report. The audit was for between Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2019, and was a review of a number of areas including accounts payable, payroll, self-insurance for unemployment, procurement, compliance with public works projects and tenant leases, the Port of Woodland’s release noted.
The Port noted it had annual revenues of $1.47 million in 2017, $1.02 million in 2018 and $1.37 million in 2019.
Port of Woodland Commissioner President Bob Wile praised the “great work” of the port’s auditor and port executive director Jennifer Wray-Keene in the announcement, noting the process happened during the period of social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wray-Keene said everything from leases on port land, to the construction of the port’s new administration office was included in the audit, as well as measures and policies said by the port’s commission.
“We greatly appreciate the recommendations by the State Auditor’s office as the Port continues to grow and build, meeting our goals outlined in our plan,” Wray-Keene stated in the announcement.
A digital copy of the report is available through the SAO’s web portal at sao.wa.gov/reports-data/audit-reports.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.