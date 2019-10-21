Candy time
From left to right, 5-year old Colby Chriss, of Ridgefield, carefully takes candy from 13-year-old Nick Bly, of Oregon City, during the Volkswagen Trick-Or-Trunk part of Halloween Hall at Abrams Park in Ridgefield, Oct. 19. 
Spellcasting
Eleven-year-old wizards, from left to right, Christable De Nault, of Ridgefield, and Rebecca Sarvela, of Felida, cast spells during the Halloween Hall event at Abrams Park in Ridgefield, Oct. 19. Proceeds from the event are for art in the Ridgefield community, and this is the fourth year it has occured. 
Surprise
Halloween Hall volunteer Rachel Waldow, of Vancouver, waits patiently to scare unsuspecting visitors as they pass by at Abrams Park in Ridgefield, Oct. 19.
Maui the "lion"
Maui the golden retriever wears a lion mane to join in on the fun during Halloween Hall at Abrams Park in Ridgefield, Oct. 19.
Trunk of treats
The front of a Volkswagen Bug is decorated for the Volkswagen Trick-Or-Trunk during Halloween Hall at Abrams Park in Ridgefield, Oct. 19.

