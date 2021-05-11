Battle Ground resident Lee Cutbirth added some love and long lost family members to his life this year.
Born in Torrance, Calif. in October of 1957, Cutbirth spent the first few years of his life thinking he had no biological brothers and sisters. Until he was adopted by Norm Cutbirth at the age of nine, Cutbirth and his cousin, Michael Heiller lived with a few different family members in southern California.
“Mike and I lived with my (biological) mother and (biological) father for just a short time,” Cutbirth said. “Mike was still a baby when we were given to my grandparents.”
Now 63, Cutbirth lives in Battle Ground with his wife, Allison. In 2007, Cutbirth was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare hereditary disease that causes the eyes and vision to degenerate, resulting in vision loss and impairment. Cutbirth has been legally blind since 2016. He retired after nearly 40 years in the food industry.
Due to his condition, Cutbirth learned he was eligible for a study at the Oregon Health and Science University, barring one unique exception.
“Part of the requirement for the study is that you have to have DNA available for both sides of the family,” Cutbirth said. “I didn’t have that.”
At the urging of his wife, Cutbirth looked into DNA testing companies. After reading the privacy statements of several, he decided to give 23andMe a shot.
“I also wanted to see if I could find any relatives on my father’s side,” he said. “Good news is, I found my relatives. Bad news is, the family story of my biological father is rather awful.”
After sending in his DNA sample, Cutbirth was contacted through the 23andMe website by Joan Singleton, a first cousin he had never met.
Finding out about new family members wasn’t a completely new experience for Cutbirth. When he was in his 30s, he and Heiller learned they weren’t cousins. Rather, the duo shared a biological mother and likely the same biological father, John Edward (Jack) Lawless.
“My biological father wasn’t a peach,” Cutbirth said. “He was a womanizer.”
Singleton is the daughter of Jack Lawless’ brother, Walter, and reached out to Cutbirth in an attempt to connect with her newly found cousin. In an email from Singleton, Cutbirth learned he had a few family members he had never known about, including his half-sister, Geraldine “Gerry” Piper.
“Everything was a bit overwhelming at first,” Cutbirth said about finding his long lost family members. “It’s really nice to find family and it’s a hell of a story. Out of everything I learned, the positive is Gerry, who had a much rougher life than I had.”
According to Cutbirth, Piper was born at the same hospital as him in Torrance, Calif., just a few months later in January of 1958.
Adopted at birth, his half-sister Piper has been “on a quest her whole life” to find her biological family. According to Cutbirth, once California changed some laws regarding adoption records in the early 2000s, Piper was able to obtain a copy of her birth certificate.
“They didn’t even give her a name,” Cutbirth said about Piper’s biological mother and father.
In March, Singleton connected Cutbirth and Piper over email and the duo “immediately hit it off.”
“Gerry and I have really only known each other for two months and the connection was amazing,” Cutbirth said. “There really is something to be said about biology. … The connection was instantaneous.”
Cutbirth said he and his new-found half-sister spend a few hours each week talking to each other over the phone. Despite only knowing each other for a few months, Cutbirth said the two have a lot in common. They have very similar tastes in food, enjoy the outdoors and have a knack for adrenaline.
“She has it on her bucket list to do tandem skydiving. When she comes over here we’re going over to Depoe Bay in a Zodiac,” he said.
Piper said learning about her long lost brother was surprising and exciting. It felt like she had “fulfilled a life-long dream,” she said.
“I basically spent 59 years of my life not knowing any biological family at all except for my only daughter,” she said. “I immediately told (Cutbirth) to reach out anytime. He called me later that day and it was a dream come true.”
Piper expressed resentment over adoption laws mandating sealed records in the country and believes that adoptees “should be entitled to their birthright” when they become of legal age. While she felt some of her childhood and experiences with Cutbirth were “denied” due to sealed record laws, Piper said she’s grateful for DNA technology, which will allow her to meet her half-brother.
“I am beyond grateful that he did 23andMe and we were able to connect that way and find each other,” she said. “It’s sad to think of the adventures we could’ve been on but that doesn’t mean we still can’t have some.”
Piper echoed Cutbirth’s expression about “hitting it off immediately.” She has plans to fly into Portland International Airport on Wednesday, May 12 for a week of fun-filled events with Lee and Allison Cutbirth. They plan to go whale watching at Depoe Bay, ziplining at Skamania Lodge and will visit Multnomah Falls. Cutbirth expressed joy about finally meeting Piper in-person and said he cherishes the relationship. He wants to travel to Florida someday to see Piper’s neck of the woods.
“It is emotionally indescribable,” Piper said about connecting with Cutbirth. “It’s exciting that we get to share these experiences together as siblings for the very first time. … My excitement is beyond words.”
