The Washington State Patrol is investigating a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel Saturday night that left a Longview motorcyclist dead.
Derek T. Fanning, 28, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the state patrol.
The crash was reported at 7:51 p.m. Saturday at milepost 74 of Highway 12, one mile east of Ethel.
According to the state patrol, a 2008 Ford Escape SUV driven by a 48-year-old Onalaska man was heading eastbound on the highway when it failed to yield the right of way and turned left across traffic.
Fanning’s motorcycle, a 2010 Harley Davidson, was heading westbound, and struck the front passenger side of the SUV.
The driver of the SUV was injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the state patrol.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.