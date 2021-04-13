WSU Vancouver’s Business Growth Map Alliance will feature a presentation with leadership and management expert Jen Coyne from 9 to 10 a.m. April 21.
Coyne will present “Building Trust Through Values,” where she will discuss how to increase inclusion, belonging and create a connection to an organization’s purpose, stated a news release. She will also talk about how to develop organizational values and align behavioral norms.
Coyne is the chief executive officer and co-founder of The PEAK Fleet, a Portland-based organizational development company. She is also an information technology professional, a certified public accountant, and a project management professional.
Advanced registration is required for the free presentation. Register online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap and click “upcoming events.”
