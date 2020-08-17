According to a news release sent out by the General Federation of Women’s Club Battle Ground, the annual Battle Ground Ladybug Bazaar has been canceled for 2020.
“It is with deep regret that we decided to cancel the bazaar after not missing a single one since our first bazaar in 1967,” GFWC-Battle Ground President Mary Lee Miller said.
The bazaar was scheduled for the first Saturday in November, Nov. 7, at Battle Ground High School.
“Due to the safety concerns and uncertainties of COVID-19, the best decision seemed to be cancelation,” club General Chairman Johanna Hyatt said.
The local bazaar involves more than 165 vendors who rent 191 spaces. All vendors have been notified of the cancelation.
Club records show that this bazaar helped fund most of the $18,000 worth of community service in 2019. GFWC-Battle Ground fully expects to sponsor the Ladybug Bazaar in 2021. To learn more go to GFWC-BattleGroundWA.org.
