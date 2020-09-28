The annual Give More 24! fundraiser managed to smash its goal for 2020, raising close to $2.9 million during an event that went virtual given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
By the end of the day Thursday, Sept. 24, more than 6,000 donors gave a total of $2,889.790, far surpassing the $2 million goal for this year’s event and clocking in as the most money ever raised in seven years of the event.
Organized by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, the fundraising began at midnight Sept. 24. By 5 p.m., the fundraiser had met its goal, a release from the foundation noted.
Outside of direct contributions, the foundation noted there were more than $800,000 of matching funds secured by nonprofits, as well as 16 prizes available for participating organizations.
Community Foundation for Southwest Washington President Jennifer Rhoads said the $2 million goal was set before the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as recent wildfires that have hit the state. Though those events led to some trepidation going in this year, a number of records for the event were set, the foundation said, including 229 participating organizations and 2,200 more donors than in previous years.
“Challenging times often bring out the best in our communities and we saw that today,” Rhoads said in the release following the event. “People are looking to respond and make positive change in their backyards. Give More 24! proved to be a perfect outlet for that this year, because it offered nonprofits and donors an easy way to make a difference from a distance.”
Rhoads said with many nonprofits facing revenue shortfalls this year, the outpouring of support could not have come at a better time. With social distancing in place, fundraising turned totally virtual, creating a new challenge for bringing in support.
“Nonprofits showed an incredible amount of resourcefulness and proved that virtual fundraising can be fun, heartfelt and effective,” Rhoads said. “There will always be a place for galas and auctions, but by changing how our sector operates in the short-term, the pandemic may have some lasting, positive effects on fundraising.”
When the event ended, Camas Christian Academy was the most popular organization with 321 supporters donating. The most successful fundraiser was Share, a large-sized organization with more than $96,000 in total giving. Options360° Women’s Clinic topped the medium-sized category in funds raised with close to $89,000 and iUrban Teen led all small-sized organizations with $56,000.
For North County nonprofits, the North County Community Food Bank received the most contributions with more than $49,000 donated, according to foundation data. The food bank took first-place last year with more than $96,000 raised.
“The most notable and inspiring result of this year was the number of people who chose to get involved,” Rhoads said. “The increase in donors was twice that of our previous record, and the support extended beyond those giving online.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.