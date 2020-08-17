In just nine short months, Andrew “Andy” Inskeep made big impressions at the Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene. Working primarily with middle to high school-aged students, he led the Sunday night youth program in worship and led outings and activities throughout the year. However, according to Pastor Jason Matters, Inskeep was more than just a leader, he was a “hero maker.”
“Around here, we talk about the challenge for us leaders is to be hero makers. We have this internal conflict that we all want to be the hero. However, a really good leader makes heroes out of other people,” Matters said. “That was something (Inskeep) was so good at, making people into heroes.”
Inskeep joined the pastoral team at the church last November after a six month search by the church. Matters, who had heard about Inskeep while they both served in the Kansas City area, said he was “extremely excited” when he received an inquiry email from Inskeep about the position. “I remember thinking that I had heard nothing but good things about him and wanted him to be here,” Matters explained.
Inskeep, 44, died earlier this month while on a youth outing in Hood River. Hood River deputies reported that emergency calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 about a couple of swimmers in distress. After deputies responded, they found two swimmers unaccounted for, Inskeep and an 11-year-old boy. The boy was found shortly after and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Search teams continued to look for Inskeep. His body was found by boaters on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The church is working to remember Inskeep and his ability to “relate to anybody and everybody.”
Andrew Goode, a 19-year-old in Inskeep’s youth program, was one of the people Inskeep invested in. Goode said Inskeep encouraged the youth to look out for the one person that wasn’t being noticed and try to form relationships with them. He taught youth like Goode to “scan the room” and form relationships with people.
“He was great at relationships and investing in people's lives,” Goode said. “He was incredible at bringing people together to make something happen and use people’s gifts towards that. “
Matters recalled a moment in which Inskeep put his people skills to work. According to Matters, a newer middle school-aged kid started to come to the church's youth group. While the boy was a little on the quiet side, Inskeep made a point to find out what the he liked and discovered he liked the trading card game, “Yu-Gi-Oh!”
Inskeep then went home and spent some time researching the game and learned how to play it online. Once the stay at home order due to COVID-19 went into place in Washington, Inskeep did a Zoom call and played the card game with him over the internet.
“He really could relate to people on the other person’s terms,” Matters said.
Along with relating to people on their terms, Inskeep had a few things he loved himself. One of his favorites was the soft drink, “Mello Yello.” Goode recalled a recent experience where he and his girlfriend drove out of their way to get a twelve pack of Mello Yello for Inskeep.
“He just lit up when we gave it to him,” Goode said.
When Inskeep found out Goode had never had the citrus soft drink, he brought out champagne glasses for the occasion.
“He made it a special thing,” Goode said. “I ended up liking it.”
Grant Peltzer, another pastor at the church, said Inskeep didn’t just connect with the youth, but with the entire congregation. Peltzer said Inskeep partnered with him to work with seniors in the church as well as doing work in the young children’s programs.
“He didn’t just focus on middle schoolers and high schoolers,” Peltzer said. “He was just an all around great guy.”
To help the congregation grieve with a loss of their own, the church hired a trauma interventionist. Along with talking with members of the congregation, the interventionist led a small memorial service last Sunday night with the church's youth where the youth got the chance to talk and tell stories about their pastor.
Along with the Sunday night service, Matters said the church is working on planning a memorial service for Inskeep. For now, Inskeep has a memorial service planned for Aug. 23 in his home state of Indiana.
“We may live stream that on Facebook,” he said.
Memorial services aren’t the only way people are remembering Inskeep and the impacts he made. Inskeep’s wife, Maria Swinger-Inskeep, has set up a memorial scholarship fund to support youth in all the churches her late-husband made an impact in. Those wanting to donate to the fund can do so at https://bit.ly/2XXqZBb and 100 percent of all funds donated to the “Andrew J. Inskeep Memorial Scholarship Fund” will go to supporting youth who were impacted by Inskeep’s work.
“It really is remarkable that someone that had been a youth pastor here only nine months could make such a big impact,” Matters said. “It’s just a testament to who he was and his dedication to the Lord. He really loved people like Jesus loved people.”
