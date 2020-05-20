WSU Vancouver Carson College of Business announces 2020 Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program awards

Each year, students in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University Vancouver work under the guidance of faculty and volunteer mentors to provide free consulting to regional small businesses and nonprofit organizations to help them improve and grow.
Each Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program project takes place over the course of a 16-week semester and each team provides about 500 hours of free consulting to the businesses they work with.
During the 2019-20 academic year, WSU Vancouver students completed 27 Business Growth MAP student consultancy projects. Eleven MAP teams were nominated for the Best Team Project Award and three were selected; one of which worked with Rezabek Vineyards in Battle Ground.
Team Rezabek Vineyards is made up of Justin Graber, Hailey Miracle, Grace Moe, Ryan Noto, Kathryn Saba and Riley Wilson. The team worked with Donna and Roger Rezabek to develop a comprehensive plan to drive retail sales by increasing wine club membership and tasting room traffic.
“The team’s analysis and attention to detail helped Rezabek pivot to a market-driven operation that is sure to drive stronger sales performance going forward,” team mentor Mike Pawlowski said in a press release. “The team's step-by-step playbook for Rezabek is a strong catalyst for successful implementation.”
Other teams receiving awards worked for VIP Photo Booth and ANC Movers. If you are interested in joining the Business Growth MAP as either a mentor or a client, email bgmap@wsu.edu or visit business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap.
