The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a motorcyclist believed to be involved in a recent shooting.
The rider is a person of interest in a shooting which occurred at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, in the 24500 block of NE Rawson Road in Brush Prairie.
If you can identify the motorcycle rider, contact Deputy Michael Currier at Michael.Currier@clark.wa.gov.
