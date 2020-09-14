The Clark County manager is seeking applicants with an interest in government and education access, television and cable television franchising to fill a position on the volunteer Telecommunications Commission.
The position is for an unexpired three-year term that will end on April 30, 2023. All applicants must be Clark County residents.
The telecommunications commission serves in advisory capacity to the Clark County Council and the Vancouver City Council on matters related to cable televisions and other telecommunications issues. The commission makes reports, monitors compliance with city and county cable franchise agreements and establishes rules and regulations regarding cable television and associated telecommunications issues.
The commission meets three to four times per year on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Normal meetings take place at City Hall (415 W 6th St., Vancouver). However, meetings are currently being held virtually due to COVID-19.
Those interested in being considered for the commission should submit a letter of interest and resume to Michelle Pfenning at the Clark County Manager's office (P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver WA, 98666). Applicants can also send information by email to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
— The Reflector
