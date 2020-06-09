Clark County Fire & Rescue has planned four virtual “town hall” meetings focused on the possibility of Woodland being formally annexed into the district, with the first one scheduled for tonight.
At 7 p.m. June 9 CCFR Chief John Nohr will host a discussion on a ballot measure in the August primary election that would bring the city into CCFR’s jurisdiction. Currently Woodland has contracted for fire and emergency services with the department since 2013.
Those looking to attend tonight’s virtual meeting can access the event through Zoom at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89939794019?pwd=T3hKR3o2ZVVZaU9neENpeFhpMEc2Zz09
Meeting ID: 899 3979 4019
Password: 26639
Other virtual town halls are scheduled for June 23, July 7 and July 21, all hosted through Zoom.
CCFR said annexation can benefit efforts to leverage partnerships with regional agencies, as well as ensuring long-term fire and emergency services for both the city and district. A majority of voters in both Woodland and the current district, which covers much of northwest Clark County including Ridgefield and La Center, will have to vote for the annexation in the Aug. 4 primary for passage.
In terms of tax impacts, Woodland City Council voted in March to reduce its own property tax levy by the equivalent of what the city currently pays for its contract with CCFR in an effort to make the additional levy resulting from annexation effectively a zero-net increase. That decrease would be in effect should voters approve the annexation request.
