Great Blue Herons are sights to see along Lake River in Ridgefield. Many of them can be seen in their natural habitat while kayaking along Lake River and in the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge.

 

Kayaking around Ridgefield is a great way to beat the heat and see local wildlife. 

 

People around the area visit Ridgefield’s National Wildlife Refuge to catch a glimpse of the famous Great Blue Heron.
Nests are an important part in any natural bird habitat.

