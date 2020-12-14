The Clark County manager is seeking applications to fill multiple open positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. Open positions include elected officials from County Council Districts 2 and 3, low income representatives from Districts 2 and 3 and community representatives from Districts 1 and 4.
Terms last three years and end on Dec. 31, 2023. Incumbents have the opportunity for re-appointment to two additional three-year terms.
The 12-member board makes recommendations about local government funding for basic needs, self-sufficiency and housing programs. Members also advocate for services supporting low-income communities, families and individuals.
Interested residents must submit an application and résumé to Rebecca Royce, Clark County Community Services, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000, or by email at rebecca.royce@clark.wa.gov.
Application information can be found at clark.wa.gov/community-services/community-action-advisory-board or by calling Rebecca Royce at (564) 397-7863.
