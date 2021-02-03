Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is set to host a live telephone town hall at 5:25 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. The town hall will feature Clark County Public Health Officer Alan Melnick, who will provide an update on resources and information related to COVID-19. Herrera Beutler will also be answering questions and hear feedback from Southwest Washington residents about whatever is on their mind.
Any Southwest Washington resident can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling (877) 229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Residents unable to participate in the event can send comments and questions at JHB.house.gov/contact. Residents can also find a variety of COVID-19-related resources by visiting JHB.house.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.