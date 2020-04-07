A Battle Ground man died after being hit by a car south of Dollar’s Corner last night, Clark County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
At about 9:15 p.m. April 6, sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a collision in the 18200 block of NE 72nd Avenue involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. On arrival first responders found the pedestrian, Michael Banta, 51, of Battle Ground, who had obvious injuries.
Banta was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said, and later died as a result of the collision.
Evidence and statements made by the driver, Cheng Lee, 56, of Vancouver, and his passenger, indicated Banta was in the southbound travel lane of Northeast 72nd Avenue when he was struck.
Lee was cooperative with investigators at the scene and no signs of impairment were detected, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is still ongoing.
At the time of the sheriff’s office report it was not known why Banta was in the roadway. The speed limit is 50 miles per hour in the area. It’s a two-lane roadway with paved shoulders.
