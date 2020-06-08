Community members gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest while showing signs along Pioneer Street June 3 in Ridgefield in honor of George Floyd. Demonstrations have taken place across the state and country in the wake of Floyd’s May 25 death after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
While bigger metropolitan areas like Seattle and Portland have had the largest demonstrations, Ridgefield, Woodland and Vancouver have seen their own protests in the past week. The Reflector contributor Jared Wenzelburger was on the scene in Ridgefield to document one of North County’s demonstrations.
