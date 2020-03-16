Former Vice President Joe Biden had eked out a victory in the Washington presidential primary, winning a majority of votes both in Clark and Cowlitz counties while still ahead of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders statewide as of Tuesday.
According to the latest ballot count, Biden was ahead of the pack with about 37.7 percent of the vote statewide. Sanders trailed the vice president in second place with about 35.7 percent of Washington Democrats’ votes.
Countywide results showed Biden winning as well, but with slightly different margins. In Clark County, Biden had about 37.8 percent of the vote to Sanders’ roughly 34.8 percent. In Cowlitz County, Biden’s lead was greater, with the former vice president picking up about 39.7 percent of the vote to Sanders’ roughly 30.4 percent.
The third-place finisher in the statewide and county races was more varied. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren had taken that spot in the statewide contest, taking about 9.5 percent. Both Clark and Cowlitz counties had former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg in third, with about 9.7 and 13 percent, respectively.
The Republican presidential primary featured only President Donald Trump as a named candidate; however, not all votes went to him, though the vast majority did. Statewide, the president led with about 98.4 percent of the vote. In Clark County, votes for Trump were about the same as statewide, though he had a slightly stronger lead in Cowlitz County with about 99.1 percent.
Statewide voter turnout was about 46.6 percent. In Clark County, turnout was slightly lower at 45.8 percent, with Cowlitz County slightly more at 46.3 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.